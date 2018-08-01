russian jet
© Russian MoD
A video has surfaced capturing a Russian Su-34 fighter jet destroying a target vessel with a supersonic missile during a naval drill in the Caspian Sea.

The Russian warplane can be seen launching a Kh-31 missile (NATO name: AS-17 Krypton), which hits a drifting target ship. The vessel immediately explodes, and the jet is filmed landing at an airbase later.

The action was filmed last week during a massive drill in the Caspian Sea. The exercise was reported to include the forces from the Caspian Sea Flotilla, and involved around 40 aircraft. Apart from the pictured Su-34 jet, bombers Su-23 and fighter jets Su-25 also conducted maneuvers and practiced hitting targets.