Seasonal floods have killed three people and threaten to submerge parts of Vietnam's capital, officials said Tuesday."It is extremely important to keep the dike safe to protect (central) Hanoi," Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung said on national VTV.In Nam Hai village in Chuong My district, Nguyen Van Bon paddles a rubber tube to get into his half-submerged house.His furniture, refrigerator, washing machine and bags of rice are all elevated above the water.Bon's wife and son, together with thousands of older people and children from the village, have been evacuated to higher ground.Bon has stayed behind to guard the house."The flood has stirred up our lives. It is hard. There is no electricity, no fresh water," Bon said. "Some days, I have to eat dry instant noodles because there is no water for cooking."Source: The Associated Press