© Sharon Barnhart

A waterspout formed Monday afternoon right off the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.Several WAVY viewers sent 10 On Your Side photos of the waterspout, which in one shot appears in the same frame as a tour boat.Viewer Sara Cho says her Uncle Tom, visiting from Colorado, took a photo of the spout from the Hampton Inn at Laskin Road and Atlantic. Deborah Karnes Talley and Sharon Barnhart also sent in videos of the spout. The waterspout formed around 4-4:30 p.m., according to reports.Barnhart, in town from California, captured the waterspout from her view at the Oceanfront Sheraton."Ever since I watched the "Wizard of Oz" as a child, I have an irrational fear of tornados," she joked. "We don't even really have them in California, but I'm still terrified."