At this week's summit in Helsinki, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed what President Trump described as an "incredible offer" - the Kremlin would give special counsel Robert S. Mueller III access to interviews with Russians who were indicted after they allegedly hacked Democrats in 2016. In return, Russia would be allowed to question certain U.S. officials it suspects of interfering in Russian affairs.



One of those U.S. officials is a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul, a nemesis of the Kremlin because of his criticisms of Russia's human rights record.

The willingness of the White House to contemplate handing over a former U.S. ambassador for interrogation by the Kremlin drew ire and astonishment from current and former U.S. officials. Such a proposition is unheard of. So is the notion that the president may think he has the legal authority to turn anyone over to a foreign power on his own.

the proposal never entailed the US or Russia handing anyone over for interrogation

Putin proposed letting Russians observe interrogations of McFaul and other Americans. In exchange, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller could send members of his team to watch Russian questioning of 12 Russian intelligence agents indicted by a U.S. grand jury last week in connection with hacking Democratic Party email accounts and disseminating those messages before the 2016 presidential election.

We can actually permit representatives of the United States, including the members of this very commission headed by Mr. Mueller, we can let them into the country. They will be present at questioning. In this case, there's another condition. This kind of effort should be mutual one. Then we would expect that the Americans would reciprocate. They would question officials, including the officers of law enforcement and intelligence services of the United States whom we believe - who have something to do with illegal actions on the territory of Russia. And we have to request the presence of our law enforcement.

Who is McFaul? And Why are Liberals Defending Him?

McFaul's Role in Supporting Global Political Meddling

McFaul Minding US-Funded Agitators in Moscow

the very sort of political meddling and interference many have accused Russia of since 2016

Pavlovian Politics

Were one to read the Washington Post's article on a Russian proposal regarding the questioning of suspects in various, ongoing US and Russia investigations,The Washington Post's article, " Outrage erupts over Trump-Putin 'conversation' about letting Russia interrogate ex-U.S. diplomat Michael McFaul " fueled anti-Russian hysteria, claiming:The Washington Post would compound confusion and hysteria by also claiming (emphasis added):In reality,. Bloomberg in an article titled, " Trump 'Looks Weak' by Considering Putin's Interrogation Idea, McFaul Says ," would more accurately summarize the deal, stating:Americans of interest would be questioned, merely with Russian representatives present, in exchange for American representatives travelling to Russia to watch a Russian interrogation of suspects relevant to ongoing US investigations.Further evidence is the transcript of the actual statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, posted by Politico , which states unequivocally (emphasis added):Despite these facts, the hysteria has continued to spread in part due to a dishonest media eager to fan the flames of conflict with Russia and Western audiences eager to believe them.Americans convinced Russia interfered in American elections must then be acutely aware that meddling in another nation's internal political affairs is unacceptable. Thus,before and during his appointment as US ambassador to Russia from 2012-2014 should elicit condemnation and outcries from these same Americans.Instead, many Western liberals have leaped to McFaul's defense.The short answer as to why many in the West are defending McFaul is out of. McFaul has positioned himself both as a critic of President Trump and of Russia, fulfilling the only two prerequisites required to garner support among circles entertaining the current anti-Russia hysteria.Before McFaul served as US ambassador to Russia from 2012-2014 he served on the board of trustees of Freedom House (page 30, PDF) This process entails the creation and support of opposition groups to undermine and eventually either oust or overthrow targeted governments.When McFaul served as trustee for Freedom House, its 2005 annual report indicated the US State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) as sponsors.Additionally, career, pro-war Neoconservatives - Neoconservatives who promoted many of the Bush-era wars Western liberals opposed.NED is also funded by the US government as well as corporations (page 126, PDF which itself serves as a collective lobbying front for some of the largest corporations in the US.NED and subsidiaries like Freedom House use the pretext of "democracy promotion", making way for client regimes that will serve US corporations and their expansion around the globe. In other words, "democracy" is a principle the NED and its subsidiaries hide behind, not uphold with US client regimes often being more abusive and corrupt than the governments they replaced.McFaul's role at Freedom House would become more "hands on" when he was nominated , then appointed US ambassador to Russia from 2012-2014. During his first year as ambassador,Today, many of these organizations have hidden their US funding and the US NED webpage disclosing its activities in Russia describes its current meddling in the most ambiguous terms possible. Despite this, there are still nearly 100 entries on the NED's Russian webpage covering everything from meddling in the media, education, and the environment, to interfering in Russia's legal system and Russian elections.McFaul's association with individuals and organizations funded by the government he represented is in reality. There support of someone actually involved in political meddling in Russia, further undermines their credibility and moral authority in regards to accusations against Russia.McFaul's involvement in the recent Russian proposal was not - however - related to his role in political meddling in Russia, but instead his alleged involvement with convicted financial criminal William Browder.While the Western media depicts both McFaul and Browder's conflicts with the Russian government as a result of their supposed advocacy for "democracy" and "human rights,"Interestingly enough, George Soros - who has funded subversion in Russia alongside organizations like NED - also attempted to leverage the notion of human rights to sidestep his own criminal conviction in France for insider trading, even according to the New York Times That powerful special interests can easily manipulate sections of the Western public to support virtually anyone or anything, including unsavory characters like McFaul and Browder or the notion of expanding NATO or continued war abroad in nations like Syria simply by invoking "Trump" or "Russia" represents a predictable but dangerous Pavlovian phenomenon likely to leave deep scars, permanently disfiguring American politics and society much in the way the so-called "War on Terror" has.The increasing lack of political sophistication in America is a reflection of a much wider deterioration of American economic and geopolitical strength both at home and around the globe. While one would expect sound leadership to begin preparing America for an orderly transition from a once global hegemon to a constructive member of a more multipolar world order, history has proven the lack of grace that generally accompanies an empire's decline.