Expect a "Gap" in Arctic ice measurement as ageing satellites are all planned to go down at the same time starting next year. Beyond that strange circumstance, the replacements planned are now on hold as NOAA's newest launch malfunctioned and all other launches are on hold, which include ice mapping satellites for a gap of 4 years, all while Arctic ice begins to recover in cooler water pulses into the Arctic and the Grand Solar Minimum intensifies.Its as if the satellites are being purposefully taken off line so the media and governments of the planet wont have to explain why ice recovered so quickly with such summer thickness.