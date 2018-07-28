© 3AW Breakfast

Melbourne motorists have been treated to an astronomic show this morning.Starstruck 3AW Breakfast listeners clogged up the phone lines to tell Ross and John about the blue-green sight that happened shortly after 6am.Many thought they'd seen a shooting star or space junk, but astronomer Brad Tucker, from the Australian National University, told 3AW Breakfast it was likely a meteor about 25-30cm wide."A lot of people reported this bluey-green-teal colour, and that's usually characteristic of a meteor, the iron burning up," he said."It also moved east to west; satellites and space junk will move west to east in the orbit to space.""It had a long white tail and then it went quickly from indigo blue to green," John said.