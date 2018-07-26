A total of 136 tombs have been unearthed in a cemeteryin east China's Shandong Province, local archeological authorities said Tuesday.The cemetery is located in Dahan Village of Tengzhou City, according to the provincial cultural heritage and archaeology institute.Liu Yanchang, a researcher from the institute said that the excavation of the cemetery started in October last year.So far, 1have been found."Based on the size of the tombs, distribution and number of burial objects, the large and medium-sized tombs," Liu said.The identity of the tomb owner is currently hard to tell as the tomb was raided before, Liu said.Archaeologists found the tomb structures, burial customs and shapes and patterns on items unearthed from the tombs fLiu said.Findings in the cemetery can help people understand the formation and development of culture in the region, according to archaeologists.