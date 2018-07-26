The Israeli Air Defense System know as Maqla David (David's Sling) failed to intercept two of the Syrian Army's Tuchka missiles used by the Damascus forces to target terrorists' positions near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.The army launched missile attacks on ISIL's positions in Hawz al-Yarmouk region in Southwestern Dara'a.One of the missiles was an advanced Russia-made Tochka ballistic missile that struck its target, causing sirens in the occupied Golan to start.The sources further said thatIn the meantime, Israeli media quoted a military analyst as saying that the Israeli air defense system of David's Sling Missile System failed to intercept the Syrian Tochka missile in its first experience of facing such attacks.The Israeli media further said that one of the David's Sling missiles was detonated automatically in the Golan, while the fate of the second missile is unknown even to the Israeli air force.The Israeli army had informed about launching two David's Sling missiles towards missiles that had beenSyria's state news agency, SANA, reported in May that the Syrian army's air defense systems intercepted Israel's missile attacks on the town of al-Ba'ath; Israel had also earlier targeted the town with artillery fire.According to the report, the Syrian army's air defense systems intercepted tens of Israeli missiles in the sky while a number of missiles hit the air defense and radar units as well as arms caches.Meantime,Other sources, including al-Alam news channel, also reported that the number of rockets fired at occupied Golan went over 68.It added that tens of Israeli military centers, including the command center for technical and electronic tapping, the 9900 secret border headquarters to collect visual intelligence, the military command center for electronic warfare, the pin-pointing weapons watchtower, the regional command center for the Isreali army unit 810, the military brigade command center in Harmoun, the al-Shatawi center of Benastim winter warfare special unit, came under attack.Some sources also reported that Israel has attacked al-Kaswah region in Southern Damascus, but the attack was fully repelled by the Syrian army.The Syrian Army air defense units intercepted two Israeli missiles fired at the Southern part of Damascus province on Tuesday night as well.