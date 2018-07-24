Puppet Masters
UK MPs criminality to remain secret under scheme intended to protect sexual assault victims
Telegraph
Wed, 18 Jul 2018 21:30 UTC
The Government has been accused of protecting "the sensitivities of politicians" after attempting to quietly push through a change which would hide the names of all MPs under investigation.
Since 2010, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has listed all MPs under inquiry on its website and rulings are also automatically published.
The proposed change would make the process anonymous. In addition, the commissioner would no longer automatically publish her verdicts, and it will be up to the complainant to make decisions public - although the Commissioner could decide to do so it is in the public interest.
The plans will be a "secret and radical departure" from "openness and transparency", MPs warn.
It comes as the commissioner gave Ian Paisley, the DUP MP, a record 30-day suspension from the House of Commons over two family holidays funded by the Sri Lankan government, which were revealed by The Telegraph last year.
Under the proposed change, Mr Paisley's investigation would not have been made public - and the ruling in his case might also not have been declared.
A source on the group said that the new anonymity rules were justified because victims of sexual harassment and bullying are too easy to identify under the existing system.
However, the new rules on anonymity would apply to all cases, including allegations about expenses and alleged conflicts of interest.
The Committee on Standards, which oversees complaints against MPs, said it opposes the plans and will table an amendment to block the changes ahead of a vote by MPs today.
It said: "Any decision to step back from this will be perceived as conducting investigations in secret and a radical departure from a commitment to openness and Transparency.
"It is important to publish at least a summary of each case she has concluded so that it can be shown that justice has been done and that MPs are accountable."
'Power is shifting significantly'
Labour MP John Mann said it is a "backward step" and that "there needs to be transparency", telling The Telegraph he intends to support the standards committee's amendment on Friday.
He said: "The danger is that the power is shifting significantly back towards the MPs, regardless of the allegations - and much of this centres precisely about imbalance in power relations."
Mr Mann added: "As we have seen, when an MP is named, more victims usually come forward. Parliament needs to protect those working here above the sensitivities of politicians."
Kevin Barron, the chair of the standards committee, said: "It would be a huge step backwards in terms of transparency to block the publication of all disciplinary cases, including cases outside of the new code for things, such as incorrect use of stationery or abuse of their expenses."
The commissioner's inquiries this year have included Jeremy Hunt and Craig Mackinlay.
'Using sexual misconduct to get rid of something MPs don't like'
Sir Alistair Graham, the former chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said it would "seriously undermine our democratic system" and that MPs are "using something relating to sexual misconduct to get rid of something MPs haven't liked for a long time".
"To think the cases that have been under inquiry in recent years could have been handled in private, and not public, is staggering."
The parliamentary group's motion, proposed for Friday, says: "For consistency and fairness, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards should no longer routinely publish information about individual investigations before those investigations are concluded."
A source close to the steering group defended the move: "Under the existing system victims can be easily identified, so to change Westminster's culture we need to improve the way the Parliamentary Commissioner of Standards publishes details of her investigations.
"Under the steering group's proposals, which aim to provide consistency across all types of investigations, the PCS will still have the option of publishing details of cases at the end of the process. It is now for the House to decide if they wish to adopt these proposals, which are much fairer'."
Comment: Considering recent crimes by MPs, ranging from petty expense fiddling to pedophilia, it makes sense that they would hijack a bill aimed at protecting sexual assault victims and use it to conceal their continued descent into villainy: