The reason for the upcoming testimony hasn't been revealed yet, while Pompeo himself has yet to comment on the information.According to the senator, the White House "got to be reeling" after the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.However, the reason for the testimony, as well as the exact date, remains unknown. Neither the US State Department, nor the White House or Pompeo himself have commented on the issue yet.The development comes a day after the US president and Pompeo returned from Helsinki, where the first one-on-one meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place. The talks were dedicated to a number of pressing issues, including the alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential vote, Syria, gas supplies to Europe, the Iranian nuclear deal.Particularly, ex-CIA chief Brennan lashed out at Trump, calling his performancewhile Senator Lindsey Graham slammed the speech as ato hold Russia accountable for the alleged meddling in the 2016 election.When speaking at the presser, Putin emphasized that Russia hadn't meddled in the US election, while voiced readiness to let US representatives in the country in order to probe suspected individuals. In his turn,On the eve of the summit, the Justice Department indicted 12 suspected Russian intelligence officers on suspicions that they were involved in cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign.