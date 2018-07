© picture-alliance/O. Douliery



"In general, any information that's confidential has to remain confidential even if you're an interpreter. For example, attorney-client confidentiality extends to the interpreter," American Translators Association spokeswoman Judy Jenner told The Hill. "But as a diplomatic interpreter, you are probably aware of how precarious things could possibly be."

Did Donald Trump secretly surrender America to Vladimir Putin in Helsinki? Suspicious Democrats want to know the truth by bringing the State Department interpreter to testify before Congress.The US president was branded a "traitor" and "Putin's poodle," with political opponents and some members of his own partyTrump predictably took a lot of flak for the statements he made during the press conference after the talks ended. But what did he and Putin actually discuss at their two-hour meeting? Some Democrats are keen to find out, and suggest his interpreter should clear things up.The idea was initially voiced by Congressman Joe Kennedy III. "Trump's translator should come before Congress and testify as to what was said privately immediately," he tweeted shortly after the president parted ways with Putin in Helsinki.The call to subpoena the interpreter was picked up by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who saidCongressman Bill Pascrell penned a letter to the leadership of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, urging it to hold a public hearing with the US interpreter present at the Helsinki talks. This will reveal what was agreed "behind closed doors," he wrote.The disclosure of private conversations by interpreters usually goes against codes of conduct adopted by professional organizations.The notion that Trump might be having shady talks with Putin behind everybody's back was floated by several prominent Democrats, such as"Why did Trump meet 1 on 1 with Putin? What might he be hiding from Bolton, Pompeo, Kelly, & the American public?" Brennan tweeted as the Helsinki talks were commencing.