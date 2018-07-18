© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP



US President Donald Trump has said that he discussed the Middle East conflicts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki andSpeaking from the White House a day after meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Trump said thatTrump said he and Putin discussed several Middle East subjects,the US president added."We also spoke of Iran and the need to halt the nuclear ambitions and destabilizing activities taking place in Iran," he said, pointing out thatTrump said he was hoping that Tehran "will call us and we'll maybe make a new deal."He also said that he discussed with Putin theEarlier on Tuesday, theBut some lawmakers are not happy about Trump's willingness to work with Russia and what they see as his failure to hold Moscow accountable for alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Some lawmakers suggested passing resolutions in Congress to show support for US intelligence agencies and US allies who have been criticized by Trump in recent weeks.