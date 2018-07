The connection between Mr Skripal and Christopher Steele of Orbis Business Intelligence, which is the organisation behind the infamous "Trump Dossier" CCTV footage of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on 4th March 2018, which undoubtedly exists (see below) Mr Skripal's movements between the hours of 9am and 4pm on 4th March 2018.

Firstly, she has confirmed that the duck-feeding incident was indeed caught on CCTV, and that this was shown to her, her partner and Aiden by the police. She also said that the footage was really clear.

Secondly, she remembers the time of the incident on the CCTV as being 1:15, but her partner believes it was 1:45. If it was 1:15, this would seriously mess up the police timeline, as they have stated that Mr Skripal was driving down Devizes Road towards the City at 1:35. However, if it was 1:45, this would fit well with that timeline, and with their statement that Mr Skripal parked in Sainsbury's car park at 1:40. At least we can be sure that the duck incident took place pre-Zizzis.

Thirdly, I asked what Mr Skripal was wearing, and Mrs Cooper confirmed that he was wearing "a leather jacket and blue jeans".

When I asked about the picture of the two people seen on CCTV in Market Walk, she confirmed that these are definitely not the two people Aiden had been feeding ducks with, and that - and this is very important - the CCTV they had been shown of the duck feeding had shown a "really clear picture" of Aiden with Mr Skripal with Yulia standing behind.

Finally - and here is potentially the most significant thing - when I asked if the female who was with Mr Skripal had a red bag, Mrs Cooper confirmed that this was indeed the case.

At 1:45 (or possibly 1:15), Sergei and Yulia Skripal were feeding ducks in the Avon Playground / Maltings, and Yulia Skripal was seen carrying a red bag. The incident was captured on CCTV.

At 15:47, a smartly dressed couple, who were not Sergei and Yulia Skripal, were filmed on CCTV walking through Market Walk. The woman was carrying a red bag.

At 16:03, a couple were seen on the bench in The Maltings, having been overcome by some sort of toxic substance. Next to the bench was a red bag, which was taken away in an evidence bag later on.

Nothing is simple in the Salisbury poisonings. Nothing makes much sense. The reason for this is not because no credible explanation exists which might make sense of it all. It is because the authorities have sold us a narrative which is not credible, which does not make sense, and they have done so whilst withholding crucial details about the case from the public.Of these three pieces of information, the first may or may not be important to the case. However, whether it is important or not, I can well understand why the authorities do not wish it to be made public.since it would inevitably lead to the suspicion that the real interference story of the 2016 US election was not the Russian Government's alleged attempts to get Mr Trump elected (apparently done with the sinister method of placing a few innocuous adverts on Facebook), but rather the attempts of British intelligence (and possibly the Government) to try to stop him being elected. So I can see why they don't want this to be common knowledge.But with regard to points number 2 and 3,, unless there is an alternative explanation to the one offered by the British Government.They want the case to be completed to everyone's satisfaction, don't they? Right, so why is it the public haven't been shown any CCTV footage of Mr Skripal from 4th March (except a second or two of a car driving down Devizes Road), even though it exists? And why don't we know with any certainty Mr Skripal's movements that day, even though this information should be extraordinarily simple to obtain. They could just ask him, couldn't they, since he is apparently in their care?Draw your conclusions accordingly.Trying to make sense of the case is like trying to square the circle, whilst nailing jelly to the wall, at the same time as attempting to thread a camel through the eye of a needle. However, just occasionally, a piece of disinformation put out by the Government or the media can lead to some quite interesting new pieces of information. As you will see. In my previous piece on the case , I noted that on 25th March a number of newspapers carried pieces stating that some boys had been taken into hospital to be checked over, as they had been seen on CCTV from 4th March feeding ducks with none other than Mr Skripal. These articles mentioned the place as being the Avon Playground, which is within The Maltings, where the infamous bench is located.However, in an article in the Sun on 28th March , the paper tracked down one of the boys, Aiden Cooper, interviewing him and his parents, Luke and Victoria. The piece was accompanied by four pictures, one of which had the caption: "Aiden with his parents by the pond where he spoke to Skripal". However, the odd thing about this was that the location of the pictures was not Avon Playground at all; rather it was Queen Elizabeth Gardens, which is now very much of interest, having been closed off after the subsequent poisoning of Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess.After my piece,, who has very helpfully answered a few questions I put to her. Firstly, she has confirmed that - as one or two commenters on my previous piece rightly suggested -And so the Avon Playground, within The Maltings, was indeed the place that the duck-feeding occurred. My apologies for this. I was going on what the Sun pictures and the caption stated, which unfortunately turned out to be disinformation, but I should perhaps have attempted to verify this first.Having said this, my correspondence with Mrs Cooper has led to one or two pieces of information which I think are of interest.I need to caveat what I am about to say with a disclaimer. Without seeing the CCTV footage, we cannot be sure whether this red bag is significant or not. However, what we can say is as follows:What to make of this?As I say, without seeing that CCTV footage, we cannot be sure whether Yulia's red bag is the same as the one in Market Walk or the one at the bench. But it is too curious a coincidence to pass over. If it is the same bag in all three instances, then we have the opposite scenario to the one I posited in Part 5 of my recent 6-part series.Make of it what you will. Let's just say that if this is indeed yet another rabbit trail, the police could easily clear it up by releasing into the public domain the CCTV footage they have of Mr Skripal feeding ducks, which also shows his daughter, who is carrying a red bag. They have no objection to releasing footage of Mr Skripal buying lottery tickets on different days, which is all very interesting, I'm sure, to somebody or other. Yet no footage of Mr Skripal and Yulia on the day of the poisoning, even though it's key to the case. Why is that, I wonder?