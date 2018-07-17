- The connection between Mr Skripal and Christopher Steele of Orbis Business Intelligence, which is the organisation behind the infamous "Trump Dossier"
- CCTV footage of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on 4th March 2018, which undoubtedly exists (see below)
- Mr Skripal's movements between the hours of 9am and 4pm on 4th March 2018.
But with regard to points number 2 and 3, no such excuse can be considered reasonable, unless there is an alternative explanation to the one offered by the British Government. They want the culprit(s) to be caught, don't they? They want the case to be completed to everyone's satisfaction, don't they? Right, so why is it the public haven't been shown any CCTV footage of Mr Skripal from 4th March (except a second or two of a car driving down Devizes Road), even though it exists? And why don't we know with any certainty Mr Skripal's movements that day, even though this information should be extraordinarily simple to obtain. They could just ask him, couldn't they, since he is apparently in their care? Bit strange that he apparently doesn't want the details of his movements known, even though they could help catch the perpetrators, isn't it? Draw your conclusions accordingly.
Trying to make sense of the case is like trying to square the circle, whilst nailing jelly to the wall, at the same time as attempting to thread a camel through the eye of a needle. However, just occasionally, a piece of disinformation put out by the Government or the media can lead to some quite interesting new pieces of information. As you will see.
In my previous piece on the case, I noted that on 25th March a number of newspapers carried pieces stating that some boys had been taken into hospital to be checked over, as they had been seen on CCTV from 4th March feeding ducks with none other than Mr Skripal. These articles mentioned the place as being the Avon Playground, which is within The Maltings, where the infamous bench is located.
However, in an article in the Sun on 28th March, the paper tracked down one of the boys, Aiden Cooper, interviewing him and his parents, Luke and Victoria. The piece was accompanied by four pictures, one of which had the caption: "Aiden with his parents by the pond where he spoke to Skripal". However, the odd thing about this was that the location of the pictures was not Avon Playground at all; rather it was Queen Elizabeth Gardens, which is now very much of interest, having been closed off after the subsequent poisoning of Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess.
After my piece, I managed to get in contact with Aiden's mother, Victoria, who has very helpfully answered a few questions I put to her. Firstly, she has confirmed that - as one or two commenters on my previous piece rightly suggested - the photographs that appeared in The Sun were indeed taken in a different park to the one the duck-feeding took place, because they couldn't get access to the Avon Playground. And so the Avon Playground, within The Maltings, was indeed the place that the duck-feeding occurred. My apologies for this. I was going on what the Sun pictures and the caption stated, which unfortunately turned out to be disinformation, but I should perhaps have attempted to verify this first.
Having said this, my correspondence with Mrs Cooper has led to one or two pieces of information which I think are of interest.
- Firstly, she has confirmed that the duck-feeding incident was indeed caught on CCTV, and that this was shown to her, her partner and Aiden by the police. She also said that the footage was really clear.
- Secondly, she remembers the time of the incident on the CCTV as being 1:15, but her partner believes it was 1:45. If it was 1:15, this would seriously mess up the police timeline, as they have stated that Mr Skripal was driving down Devizes Road towards the City at 1:35. However, if it was 1:45, this would fit well with that timeline, and with their statement that Mr Skripal parked in Sainsbury's car park at 1:40. At least we can be sure that the duck incident took place pre-Zizzis.
- Thirdly, I asked what Mr Skripal was wearing, and Mrs Cooper confirmed that he was wearing "a leather jacket and blue jeans".
- When I asked about the picture of the two people seen on CCTV in Market Walk, she confirmed that these are definitely not the two people Aiden had been feeding ducks with, and that - and this is very important - the CCTV they had been shown of the duck feeding had shown a "really clear picture" of Aiden with Mr Skripal with Yulia standing behind.
- Finally - and here is potentially the most significant thing - when I asked if the female who was with Mr Skripal had a red bag, Mrs Cooper confirmed that this was indeed the case.
- At 1:45 (or possibly 1:15), Sergei and Yulia Skripal were feeding ducks in the Avon Playground / Maltings, and Yulia Skripal was seen carrying a red bag. The incident was captured on CCTV.
- At 15:47, a smartly dressed couple, who were not Sergei and Yulia Skripal, were filmed on CCTV walking through Market Walk. The woman was carrying a red bag.
- At 16:03, a couple were seen on the bench in The Maltings, having been overcome by some sort of toxic substance. Next to the bench was a red bag, which was taken away in an evidence bag later on.
As I say, without seeing that CCTV footage, we cannot be sure whether Yulia's red bag is the same as the one in Market Walk or the one at the bench. But it is too curious a coincidence to pass over. If it is the same bag in all three instances, then we have the opposite scenario to the one I posited in Part 5of my recent 6-part series. Whereas there I put forward the theory that the couple walking through the Market Walk were delivering a bag to Mr Skripal, this new piece of information opens up a new possibility - and I stress it is just a possibility - that the couple walking through Market Walk were the recipients of the bag from the Skripals.
Make of it what you will. Let's just say that if this is indeed yet another rabbit trail, the police could easily clear it up by releasing into the public domain the CCTV footage they have of Mr Skripal feeding ducks, which also shows his daughter, who is carrying a red bag. They have no objection to releasing footage of Mr Skripal buying lottery tickets on different days, which is all very interesting, I'm sure, to somebody or other. Yet no footage of Mr Skripal and Yulia on the day of the poisoning, even though it's key to the case. Why is that, I wonder?
Comment: Slane's output on the Skripal case has been worth reading. Here are some of his previous writings on the subject: