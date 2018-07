© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

Syrian military positions near Aleppo airport have come under a missile strike, state media reports, blaming Israel for the attack.The strike targeted "one of our military positions north of the airport in Aleppo," a military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency, stressing that the damage from the aggression was "limited to material.", where the Syrian army is actively working to defeat them. Furthermore, the publication accused the IDF of being "directly involved" in raising the morale of militants from al Nusra and other terrorist groups., which was intercepted by the IDF. While Israeli engagement in Syria intensified over the last months, the strikes focused mainly on positions around the Israeli controlled Golan Heights and the suburbs of Damascus. The IDF does not comment on every engagement on its neighbor's territory, but previously acknowledged targets by Israel in Syria included weapons storage facilities, logistics sites, and intelligence centers.While Tel Aviv insists that strikes are designed to protect its sovereignty over a perceived Iranian threat on its borders, the Syrian government considers Israeli aggression as a means to support the Western agenda to topple President Bashar Assad. Damascus has repeatedly stated that only Iranian military advisers are currently present on the ground, with no active military taking part in the operations. Israel, however, maintains that it has a right to intervene in Syria whenever it deems it necessary to prevent an Iranian or Hezbollah military build-up.