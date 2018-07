The story, titled, " U.S. Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits ," claimed that the Trump administration was deliberately kicking out immigrants from the Army after promising them citizenship in America.the program was halted under the Obama administration in 2014 and 2016 amid security concerns; and the Trump administration only "booted" 40 immigrants because they could not be fully vetted under Obama's guidelines.The fake news story scorched across social media, with liberals smearing the president with false information and calling him "heartless."[...]The Obama-eraprogram created a vacuum forto join theAs noted by Politico, it was a major bureaucratic screw-up by the Obama administration and allowed countless illegal aliens - who weren't all vetted - to join the Army and become eligible for citizenship without going through many of the proper channels to ensure they didn't have criminal records or ties to criminal groups.[...]Also, the AP conveniently failed to note that theout of the 10,000 it currently has serving in the program.A report from The Goldwater revealswere removed from the program for a myriad of reasons, such as theyMany on social media tore into the outlet for running a very misleading headline and report aimed at smearing Trump:In fact, the AP's outrage over the program for "neglecting immigrants" and not allowing all of them to gain access to citizenship should be directed at the Obama administration. [...] Of course, the AP won't issue a correction or apology because facts don't matter when they only push an anti-Trump agenda.