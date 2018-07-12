© Saleh Zghari



'Dubious means'

the proposed bill is designed specifically to help Elad circumvent restrictions on construction in national parks

© Saleh Zghari





Disrupting the dead

© Saleh Zghari



"Israel is trying to kill any part of Muslim or Palestinian culture in Jerusalem."

Yumna Patel is a multimedia freelance journalist based in Bethlehem, Palestine. You can find her on twitter @yumna_patel