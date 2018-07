© Hans Neleman/Getty

© unknown

How To Handle Conflict Assertively

Bringing It All Together

When you're a nice person, conflict can be a real challenge. Not that mean people are any better at conflict; they just enjoy it more.Research from Columbia University shows thatThe researchers measured something scientifically that many of us have seen firsthand -The secret to effective handling of conflict is assertiveness - that delicate place where you get your needs met without bullying the other person into submission.(that is, they never lean too far in either direction).It's easy to think that nice people are too passive. While that's often true, unchecked passivity can boil over into aggression. So there are plenty of very nice people out there who have exhibited both extremes of the assertiveness spectrum.To be assertive, you need to learn to engage in healthy conflict. Healthy conflict directly and constructively addresses the issue at hand without ignoring or trivializing the needs of either party. The strategies that follow will get you there.Sometimes it's hard to muster the motivation to speak up when the likelihood is high that things will turn ugly. TThe trick is that you need to shift your attention away from the headache that will come with getting involved to all of the things you stand to gain from your assertiveness.The simple act of replacing the word "but" with "and" makes conflict much more constructive and collaborative. Say, for example, that your teammate John wants to use the majority of your budget on a marketing campaign, but you're worried that doing so won't leave enough money for a critical new hire. Instead of saying,sayThe difference is subtle, but the first sentence minimizes the value of his idea. The second sentence states the problem as you see it, without devaluing his idea, which then opens things up for discussion. Saying "and" makes the other party feel like you're working with them, rather than against them.When you assert yourself, you don't want it to look like you're poking holes in their idea (even when you are). Hypotheticals are the perfect way to pull this off. Telling someone, for example,comes across much more aggressively than suggesting the hypothetical,When you see a flaw and present a hypothetical, you're engaging with the original idea and giving the other party a chance to explain how it might work. This shows that you're willing to hear the other person out.No one always or never does anything. People don't see themselves as one-dimensional, so you shouldn't attempt to define them as such. Using these phrases during conflict makes people defensive and closed off to your message. Instead,If the frequency of the behavior is an issue, you can always say, "It seems like you do this often." or "You do this often enough for me to notice."Failing to understand the motive behind someone's behavior throws fuel on the fire of conflict, because it makes everything they do appear foolish and shortsighted. Instead of pointing out flaws, you should seek to understand where the other person is coming from. Try asking good questions, such asEven when you don't see eye to eye, using questions to get to the underlying motive builds trust and understanding, both of which are conflict killers.People don't like it when they feel as if you're attempting to take apart their idea right off the bat.This reinforces the value of their idea, even if it's full of holes. For example, you might say "One potential problem that I see with your idea is ___. However, I think we can overcome this problem if we can just figure out a way to___." In this example, you aren't even providing the solution. You're just acknowledging that you're willing to work together to find one.Mastering conflict requires emotional intelligence. Emotionally intelligent people know how to craft their message in a conflict, whether they're naturally assertive or not. They take other people's feelings into account while still asserting themselves confidently.is the award-winning co-author of the #1 bestselling book, Emotional Intelligence 2.0 , and the cofounder of TalentSmart , the world's leading provider of emotional intelligence tests and training , serving more than 75% of Fortune 500 companies. His bestselling books have been translated into 25 languages and are available in more than 150 countries. Dr. Bradberry has written for, or been covered by, Newsweek, TIME, BusinessWeek, Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc., USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Harvard Business Review.