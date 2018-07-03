Puppet Masters
Depraved Iraq war architect and neocon sociopath Bill Kristol is very excited about recent developments in Iran
Sun, 01 Jul 2018 10:25 UTC
"We are now realistically being able to see an end to the regime in Iran," said Giuliani, who earlier this year infamously led a "Regime change! Regime change!" chant at a related MEK event.
"The Mullahs must go, the Ayatollah must go, and they must be replaced by a democratic government which Madam Rajavi represents," Giuliani said in reference to MEK cult leader Maryam Rajavi.
"Freedom is right around the corner," added Giuliani, who is currently serving as President Trump's lawyer. "Next year I want to have this convention in Tehran!"
So things appear to be escalating. We saw very similar situations in the lead-up to both Libya and Syria, right up to and including the shady ties with the suspiciously well-funded extremist group. We can expect the CIA operations, propaganda and psyops to combine with the effects of starvation sanctions in a way which leads to widespread chaos, which we can expect to see erupt into violence of disputed origin, which we can then expect to see blamed solely on Tehran, which we can then expect to see elicit calls for humanitarian interventionism. Just like Libya and Syria. If the formula ain't broke, why fix it?
And the bloodthirsty warmongers of Washington couldn't be more thrilled.
"A democratic Iran not only would free Iranians from repressive theocracy but produce closer ties between our two countries; real security, economic , and moral benefits for both Iranians and Americans," contributed Michael McFaul, an ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration.
"Very true," tweeted Iraq war architect and PNAC founder William Kristol. "And great to see a bipartisan consensus for regime change in Iran! (It would be happily ironic if, totally inadvertently, tough sanctions followed by the JCPOA followed by withdrawal from the deal caused so much whiplash that the regime crumbled.)"
The word "bipartisan" is a popular buzzword in establishment politics, because since the two-headed uniparty has worked so hard creating the illusion of opposition among its leaders and very real hatred across America's fake political divide, the sight of these two groups getting together on something can be spun to give the impression that it must be a very commonsense and important pro-human agenda. Really, though, what it generally means in practice is neoconservative Republicans and neoconservative Democrats getting together to do something horrible.
Bill Kristol used his influence in the Bush administration to advance the agenda that his Project for the New American Century think tank had laid out several years earlier for US military-enforced planetary domination. It began with the catastrophic and unforgivable invasion of Iraq, but according to US General Wesley Clark the plan once if got through to the Pentagon was to take out six more governments after that: Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and, finishing off, Iran.
Kristol lost some credibility as the actual horror of what the Iraq invasion had unleashed upon the world began to really sink in to social consciousness, but since 2016 he has rehabilitated his image by forming a close anti-Trump alliance with the birthplace of neoconservatism: the Democratic Party. Kristol is now one of #Resistance Twitter's most popular pundits and a regular guest analyst on liberal cable TV due to his staunch support for neoconservative policies that this administration claims to oppose, including escalations against Russia.
Bill Kristol wants to rape Iran. Bill Kristol has always wanted to rape Iran. Bill Kristol has advocated disastrous regime change intervention after disastrous regime change intervention throughout his entire corrupt, blood-soaked career, and he has always been wrong. Every single time. If the regime change cheerleading of this virulent Never-Trump neoconservative failmeister doesn't tell Trump supporters that they're on the wrong side of this issue, I don't know what will.
