Shockingly, 31% of voters say it's likely that the U.S. will experience a second civil war over the next five years, according to a new Rasmussen poll. In addition, 11% say a civil war is "very likely" and 59% are concerned that those opposed to Trump will resort to violence, which is 100% accurate considering the recent onslaught of anti-Trump rhetoric and action in recent weeks, all starting two years ago with the attacks on Trump supporters at a rally in San Jose, California.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a debilitating disease ravaging the left. It has become a widespread epidemic. Liberals have become unhinged and their actions have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that liberalism is a mental disorder.
Democratic politicians and liberal talking heads on TV continue to shriek their hatred of President Trump, standing for nothing other than stark opposition to the Donald. Who knows what they stand for these days, outside of open borders, bigger government, single payer healthcare, and "free" tuition. It's all framed in their fruitless #Resistance strategy that paints Trump as Hitler and his supporters as Nazis. How do they think that will play out on November 6th?
tearing the liberals apart. From the mainstream media and Hollywood to the FBI and its Deep State cronies in Washington, political ideology takes priority over all morals. Love does not trump hate in this world. The left is not going high when we go low, they are going lower and lower with each passing week, digging their own grave.
The outbreak of unhinged liberalism accelerated over the last couple weeks with the Trump administration's "separation" of families who enter the country illegally. The kids don't go to jail but they are separated from their parents or whoever claim to be their parents. This same policy was in place when Obama oversaw a spike in illegal immigration, but because the media loves him and he can do no wrong, it was never discussed.
Crooked Hillary Clinton used the fake outrage to ask for donations to be put in a fund that rewards and encourages more illegal aliens. Who knows what she'll actually do with that money... At least she's talking about something other than Putin and Russia winning the election for Trump.
Peter Fonda went way overboard when he called for Barron Trump to be kidnapped, going one step further by implying the president's son be raped, saying we should "put him in a cage with pedophiles..." He has since apologized and deleted the tweets, but this call for violent acts to be perpetrated on anyone associated with Trump is a common symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome and is quite common for these Hollywood types.
Rachel Maddow shed fake tears while on the air, signalling her virtue for all to see. She is a fine journalist but her hatred of the president has clouded her judgment and blinded her to reality. In addition, she claims to care so much for illegal immigrant children but says nothing of the millions of American children suffering in our foster care system and the millions of babies every year who are never born due to liberals' promotion of abortion.
Bill Maher actually wants a recession to hurt Trump's presidency. Once the recession comes, Trump will certainly be blamed. Maher constantly claims Trump is a "threat to our democracy" without giving any evidence whatsoever to support that outrageous claim. Democrats have similarly expressed hope for failure in our peace talks with North Korea. The left would rather see our president, and therefore our country, fail, so they can stick it to Trump and get him out of office. This is another clear symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome. All common sense and morals go out the window. Politics is all that matters.
The left somehow think their tactics will ensure a blue wave in the fall, but their actions are only ensuring a Republican landslide, not only in November, but also in 2020.
Jon Hall wrote a great piece in the Free Market Shooter earlier this week discussing how America's liberals are enforcing the very fascist ideals they claim to be staunchly against.
Getting back to the hot topic of illegal immigration, protesters targeted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at her home last week. About two dozen leftists showed up at her house and blared audio of crying children, chanting, "No justice, no sleep." How precious!
When Nielsen left her house, the protesters hurled vicious insults at her, shouting, "History will remember you" and "You belong in the Hague! You're a modern-day Nazi!"
But Democratic politicians and liberal intellectuals did not denounce these ridiculous actions, they actually praised them and joined in the ruckus.
U.S. Representative, David Bowen of Wisconsin tweeted out, "Walking in @SecNielsen DC area neighborhood to remind her & neighbors snatching kids from families is wrong!" Similarly, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, David Leopold said, "Good morning @SecNielsen. Kids don't sleep in peace. You don't sleep in piece." Nice spelling there, David!
But wait, it gets better...
Nielsen was also met with further harassment when she stopped to eat at a Mexican restaurant, faced with chants of "shame" and "end family separation" as she tried to eat. Eventually Nielsen said fuck this and left.
Did the mainstream media decry this shaming of a government official being shamed and booted from a restaurant? Of course not! NPR actually defended the incident and called Nielsen a "hypocrite" for eating at a Mexican restaurant. Cultural appropriation, I'm guessing? Liberals' logic has ceased to make sense to me.
Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi was heckled last weekend as she left a showing of Won't You Be My Neighbor? It's a Mr. Rogers documentary and a great film that I highly recommend going to see. But it's a film about loving your neighbor and being kind to everyone, no matter where they come from, what they think, or what they believe. This irony was lost on a group of demonstrators who shouted her down as she left the movie, with one asking Bondi "what would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida?" Another shouted, "you're a horrible person." I've heard better chants and insults. This was weak sauce in my opinion. Love trumps hate, right?
Bondi pointed out the irony to these leftists who are suffering mightily from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, saying, "We were in a movie about anti-bullying and practicing peace and love and tolerance and accepting of people for their differences." Too bad facts don't matter to these people, Pam. Feelings are everything. Emotions are all they talk about and all they care about.
Hall closes his article writing about the rampant hypocrisy spewing from liberals these days.
"Furthermore, consider the massive liberal outrage funneled and orchestrated by the mainstream media if any member of Obama's administration had been treated in the way Sarah Sanders or Kristjen Nielsen has been. Consider the furor and demand for action if a major Hollywood star called for Obama's daughters to be locked in a cage with pedophiles. That hypothetical star's career would have been ended and condemned - and rightfully so."Great points, John. Instead, Roseanne Barr is fired and her number one show on TV is cancelled after she posted a racially insensitive tweet. The media is far from a passive actor and are constantly drumming up this unwarranted outrage, putting liberals in an eternally frantic state.
So let's touch on Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a minute. Last week, Trump's press secretary was booted out of a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia. Sanders was a paying customer and was removed from the Red Hen for simply working for the Trump administration. Co-owner of the Red Hen, Stephanie Wilkinson, said, "This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals." She doesn't regret what she did. In fact, she said she would have done it again.
But kicking Sanders out of the restaurant was not enough for these liberals suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and the mental disorder that is liberalism. Sanders took the high road and politely left without causing any further drama. She knows how to go high when they go low. However, while Sanders and her husband went home, her in-laws who were dining with them went across the street to eat somewhere else. Wilkinson and other people followed them there to continue to protest their loose association with the president, continuing to disrupt their dining experience.
Is this real life?
On Friday, Seth Rogen revealed that he refused to take a picture with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. The comedian who is as far left and deranged as you get in terms of virtue signalling, was approached by Ryan's sons, who asked for a picture with him at a Park City, Utah summit hosted by now-Senator Mitt Romney.
Rogen recounted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his "whole body, puckered," he "tensed up" and "didn't know what to do." Instead of simply smiling and letting them take a selfie, Rogen shook Ryan's hand and said, "No way, man!" when asked for a photo. But that wasn't enough of a humiliation. Rogen went on to say to Ryan, "Furthermore, I hate what you're doing to the country at this point and I count the days until you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have." Remember, this is Paul freaking Ryan. How more mainstream, establishment, centrist, moderate Republican can you get? Far from shocking that Paul is planning to leave the swamp in DC in January.
Another establishment Republican leader felt the brunt of the unhinged liberal masses earlier this week when a group of protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
"Why are you separating families, huh? Why are you separating families?" shouted the protestors, who ambushed the couple as they were leaving for an event at Georgetown University. The deranged virtue signallers also blared an audio recording of migrant children crying, of course.
To these valiant protestors and defenders of democracy and all that is right and good in this world, I say, thank you. Thank you for ensuring a Republican wave in November. Thank you for proving my point that liberalism is a mental disorder. Thank you for confirming that your party stands for nothing other than violent opposition to President Trump. Thank you for ensuring Trump's election in 2020.
But let's not forget the ringleader of this unbalanced and intellectually deficient circus of liberals, Maxine Waters. The left laughingly claims to stand for tolerance, acceptance, and love. But this appears to only apply to those who agree with their politics. In a recent clip, Waters promoted violence and harassment against Trump and his cabinet, calling for leftists to "stand up" against "fascist" ideals, going on to advocate for those in the Trump administration to be hounded everywhere they go for simply doing their job. She wants her robotic followers to let Trump and his employees and supporters know they're not welcome.
Thanks Maxine! How's that impeachment of Trump coming along?
Robert De Niro's anti-Trump vitriol accomplishes nothing other than rallying Trump's base, in turn getting more Republicans to the polls in November. De Niro famously won a standing ovation at the Tony's in New York earlier this month after he declared, "I'm gonna say one thing. Fuck Trump." After the audience rose to their feet in exciting agreement, the washed up actor continued, "It's no longer down with Trump. It's fuck Trump."
Frank Bruni wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times recently that was on point, but will surely be ignored and derided by Democrats. The headline read: "How to Lose the Midterms and Re-elect Trump."
He rightly points out that anger isn't a strategy and pokes a plethora of holes in the left's current tactics. "You think you're raising your fist when you're really raising a white flag," Bruni writes. He also accurately points out how lefties are letting their emotions get the best of them, letting their hatred of Trump cloud their judgment.
"You permit them to see you as you see Trump: deranged. Why would they choose a different path if it goes to another ugly destination?" Bruni declares.
"When they go low, we go high," said first lady Michelle Obama in 2016. "It's a fine set of marching orders, disobeyed ever since," Bruni writes. He concludes with the indisputable fact that De Niro is making "the blue wave look iffier and Trump 2020 stronger. Did you mean to be clapping for that?"
Trump Derangement Syndrome has many crippling symptoms, primarily, detachment from reality and removing sound reason and logic from your brain. We are seeing the symptoms play out more and more in everyday life, in our political discourse, and especially in the mainstream media. Liberals are melting down over Trump and these feverish anti-Trump attacks are ensuring that Republicans' hold on power will grow even stronger in the years to come if Democrats continue down this route.
Hatred and violence against Trump, his employees, and his supporters proves that liberalism is indeed a mental disorder. Believe me!
Bob Shanahan is a freelance journalist and researcher. He remains forever skeptical of the mainstream media narrative and dedicated to uncovering the truth. Bob writes about politics (in DC and CA), economics, cultural trends, public policy, media, history, real estate, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and geopolitics.His writing also appears in Citizen Truth and has been posted on ZeroHedge. Follow @BobShanahanMan
