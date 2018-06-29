chart
The Arctic is still nearly 100% covered with ice, most of it 1.5 feet or thicker with thickness over the North Pole at 13 feet thick. Water temperatures follow suit at below freezing.

CO2 shortages in Europe have led to beer and soft drink rationing amid the world cup, and now the USDA 2081-2019 carry over stocks are forecast at a decline of 40 MILLION tons over today's totals, that seems to be conservative as well. This should be front page news, along with no sea level rise and Greenland gaining ice.

But its all about the World Cup.


Sources