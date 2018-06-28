© Iliya Pitalev / Sputnik



Boosting the sanctioned economy of North Korea would not be easy or cheap, but there are geopolitical benefits for South Korea, according to research by Citibank analysts.Citi estimated that $63.1 billion would be needed to rebuild transportation and infrastructure. Among the costs is an estimated $24.1 billion - needed for 28 railroad projects, $22.8 billion would be required for 33 road projects and 16 power plant projects would cost around $10 billion. The immediate building costs would require an estimated $11.6 billion."If the recent summits lead to the opening up of the North Korean economy, we estimate that it would need $63.1 billion in the long term to rebuild its transportation and infrastructure sectors - railroads, roads, airports, sea ports, power plants, mines, oil refineries, and gas pipelines," Citi analysts led by Jin-Wook Kim said in the study released on Tuesday.The Korean peninsula was split in two in the aftermath of World War II when Japan's 35-year rule over the nation ended. A civil war between the North and South that came after has solidified the division. This year has seen a thaw in relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.South Korea has invited Russia to talks with the North on building a gas pipeline, railroad infrastructure and other projects which could link Russia's Far East with the Korean peninsula."If the more immediate projects (of $11.6 billion) are implemented within a year and South Korean companies take a 60 percent share,analysts noted.