Georgia policeman arrested for strangling mentally challenged woman and attempting to rape her 12 year old niece
The Free Thought Project
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 10:26 UTC
Cobb County, GA - A Georgia cop - who once served as the chief of police in Emerson - was arrested this week on allegations of beating and strangling a mentally challenged woman and attempting to rape her 12-year-old niece.
Currently employed as a cop for Cobb County, Robert Lanier New, 46, is in jail on a slew of charges ranging from aggravated assault-strangulation, simple battery, criminal solicitation to computer pornography - wireless internet, meaning he allegedly tried to use an electronic device to commit child molestation or another unlawful sexual offense against a child. The allegations against him are so damning that he is being held without bail.
According to investigators, New assaulted a 44-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. According to the arrest warrant, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, New choked and beat the woman while having sex. The woman told police that he strangled her so hard that she was unable to tell him to stop.
Police say the original incident happened sometime in March at New's home in Kennesaw. While interviewing his victim, police say she broke down and began "shaking due to fear," because she was so scared of New.
Police said the mentally challenged woman's allegations were confirmed via text messages from New's phone in which he was caught threatening her to remain silent while degrading her.
"The accused made the statements through text messages, 'I am in charge, I am in control,'" police said. After the original abuse, the woman tried to distance herself from her attacker, but the threats continued according to police.
On top of beating a mentally challenged woman with the brain capacity of a 10-year-old, this public servant also solicited her 12-year-old niece for sex. Because the 12-year-old cannot legally consent, this would've been an act of rape.
Although the original charges of beating the woman were brought earlier this month, after police discovered the man's tendencies of pedophilia, they brought new charges against him on Thursday.
According to police, New was using the woman to get to her 12-year-old niece. Police say New met the woman online but they do not know which site was used. According to authorities, New sent texts messages on June 12, telling the mentally challenged woman to bring along her 12-year-old niece the next time he would abuse her.
"It is disturbing," Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register said. "But the activity that took place during the intimate encounter is what brought us to the point of getting warrants on Officer New."
On top of these charges, police noted that another woman - weeks before these allegations - filed a complaint with the department. The details of this complaint remain unknown.
"We are investigating if he adhered to departmental policies," Register said.
Oddly enough, in spite of these horrific allegations against their officer, the department has yet to fire him.
As the AJC reports, no decision has been made on whether or not the department will fire New.
New has been in law enforcement for over two decades. During that time he was the police chief of Emerson police department.
Although these are the first charges brought against him, it is not far-fetched to allege that he may have been doing things like this the entire time he's been a public servant.
When a person-who claims to protect society - is caught preying on a mentally challenged woman and her 12-year-old niece, chances are he's attempted similar misdeeds in the past.
Comment: Not fired yet? What on earth is there to consider?