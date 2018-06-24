Hundreds of 'separated children' have quietly been sent to New York, reports the New York Times.
Under cover of darkness and in the custody of the federal government, migrant children have been coming in waves to New York, taken from their parents after crossing the southern border.Of course what the fake news media refuses to report is the majority of these children show up alone at the border.
Speaking outside Cayuga Centers in Harlem, one of a group of social service agencies in the state that contract with the federal government to take in unaccompanied minors, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday afternoon said 350 children had come through the center and that 239 of them were currently in Cayuga's care; the agency is not residential, but places children in temporary foster care and runs day programs.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen joined Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House briefing on Monday to discuss the administration's position on border security and migrant family separation.
During the media hysterics and abuse Secretary Nielsen dropped this bomb. It fell flat with the media who were only wanting to use the venue to attack Trump.
Kirstjen Nielsen: So I want to be clear on a couple things. The vast majority, vast, vast, majority of the children who are in the care of HHS right now, 10,000 of the 12,000, were sent here alone by their parents. That's when they were separated. Somehow we've conflated everything.
The group of 'migrant children' arriving at the airport are all wearing the same hoodie pulled over their heads.
On Wednesday, President Trump signed an Executive Order to keep families together at the border, confirms "zero-tolerance" prosecution policy will stay in place.
UPDATE: An activist at LaGuardia posted a photo Wednesday night of migrant "youth &children" on a plane that appear to be the same group as seen in the video.
