Tyngsborough
© Micaela Ford
Several Massachusetts residents spotted "fire rainbows" in the sky Wednesday.

The optical phenomenon known as a circumhorizontal arc occurs due to the refraction of sunlight in ice crystals, according to the National Weather Service.

7News viewers spotted the beautiful spectacle in Tyngsborough, Lynn and Reading.


Have a look:

Lynn
© Helena Dawn
Reading
© Arleen Medeiros
