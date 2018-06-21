© Michael Kappeler/Global Look Press



"We stick to our position that should the immediate rejection at the border not be possible, I would immediately order the police that people who either have prohibition of entry or prohibition of stay should be immediately turned away at the border," he said.

"the whole issue is not about these 14 days but about fundamental differences" between the leadership of the two sister parties. "We want a national solution if a European one is not found," Seehofer said, adding that "the CDU or at least its leaders do not want" it.

German police will start unilaterally turning away migrants who applied for asylum in a different state if Chancellor Angela Merkel fails to negotiate an EU-wide solution, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.Speaking at a Monday briefing, the key Merkel ally and Christian Social Union (CSU) party head said thatHe also wished Merkel "much luck" in her negotiations with other European nations, expected to take place at the European Council on June 28-29, and said his party supports "any European decision" aimed at resolving the migration problem.the interior minister said.The issue of illegal migration has been a stumbling block between Bavaria's CSU and Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU). The wedge between the allies apparently prompted Merkel and Seehofer to speak at separate press conferences.Commenting on the supposed deadline for Merkel to negotiate an EU-wide solution, Seehofer said thatIn turn, Merkel praised Seehofer's "master-plan" by calling the document "a good foundation" for resolving the existing migration policy issues. She then added that CDU still wants to work with their Bavarian allies and she hopes that the two parties "will succeed together."But the chancellor contradicted her ally on steps that should be taken in Germany, saying thatMerkel warned as she explained that she plans to reach bilateral agreements with other EU states before toughening Germany's migration policy. Merkel said she would first present the results of the talks to her own party on July 1 and then discuss them with her Bavarian allies.Even though both Merkel and Seehofer spoke of reaching some sort of a mutually-acceptable agreement and gave assurances of mutual support for "better management of migration and reduction of the migrants' inflow,"Merkel believes it is "in Germany's interest" to reach an agreement on managing migration "in close partnership with our European neighbors."The document, which has not yet been revealed to the public, reportedlyEarlier, Merkel argued against the current proposal by saying Berlin can't unilaterally shut its borders.in what seemed to be a high point of the row within the coalition. On Sunday, he said, however, that no one wants a break-up of Merkel's ruling coalition.