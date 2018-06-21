The actor Peter Fonda has told his Twitter followers that President Trump's 12-year-old son Barron should be ripped from his mother's arms and put 'in a cage with pedophiles' in an expletive-laden rant about the border crisis.He also called for 90 million people to take to the streets in protest at the government's decision to criminally prosecute migrants who cross the US border illegally and separate them from their children.He earlier referred to presidential adviser Stephen Miller as a 'pedophile'.Fonda also called Miller, who is Jewish, 'Goebbels' in an apparent reference to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, an extreme anti-Semite who strongly supported the Holocaust and who arranged the murder of his own children in 1945.