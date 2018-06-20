© Facebook



Dominique Lesparre, 71, has also been hounded by assailants wearing black face masks who vandalised the new road sign within hours of it being unveiled on Tuesday.It commemorates the 'Catastrophe' (Nakba in Arabic) of 1948, when some 800,000 Palestinians were expelled from their land because of the foundation of the Jewish State.Amid scenes of immense violence, many of the Palestinians' towns and villages were razed to the ground, and they were forced into refugee camps which exist to this day.On Monday, the mayor posted on Facebook: 'Very proud tonight [June 11] to inaugurate a Nakba alley ("the disaster"). 'I have an emotional thought for the Palestinians who are forced to fight for the recognition of their state within the 1948 borders.'Referring to Israel's first prime minister, plaques placed around Nakba Alley read: 'In memory of the expulsion of 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of 532 villages in 1948 by the war criminal David Ben Gurion for the creation of the state of Israel.'All were then removed by local government officials who said they could 'seriously disrupt public order'.Mr Lesparre and his colleagues at Bezons town hall said they had received 'a multitude of threatening calls'.Opponents in black face masks and on mopeds were also seen damaging the signs, and around the town hall.Reports have now been filed to the police,One, the Jewish Defence League, has been behind a number of violent attacks around Paris in recent years, with key members ending up in court for their crimes.As regards to the current controversy,Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry, meanwhile said that Bezon was supporting Hamas, the group that runs Gaza, the Palestinian strip of land where dozens of protestors have been shot dead by Israeli snipers in recent days.Referring to Bezons, Mr Nahshon posted on Twitter: 'The first Hamas town hall in France'.