Paris mayor given warning he will be 'blown up' for naming a street in honor of Palestinians
Daily Mail
Wed, 13 Jun 2018 09:55 UTC
The thoroughfare in Bezons, in the north west suburbs of the French capital, is now called Nakba Alley. It commemorates the 'Catastrophe' (Nakba in Arabic) of 1948, when some 800,000 Palestinians were expelled from their land because of the foundation of the Jewish State.
Amid scenes of immense violence, many of the Palestinians' towns and villages were razed to the ground, and they were forced into refugee camps which exist to this day.
On Monday, the mayor posted on Facebook: 'Very proud tonight [June 11] to inaugurate a Nakba alley ("the disaster"). 'I have an emotional thought for the Palestinians who are forced to fight for the recognition of their state within the 1948 borders.'
Referring to Israel's first prime minister, plaques placed around Nakba Alley read: 'In memory of the expulsion of 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of 532 villages in 1948 by the war criminal David Ben Gurion for the creation of the state of Israel.'
This sparked fury among Israel supporters in Paris, and by this morning, the plaques were covered in graffiti, and the road sign blacked out. All were then removed by local government officials who said they could 'seriously disrupt public order'.
Mr Lesparre and his colleagues at Bezons town hall said they had received 'a multitude of threatening calls'. The mayor was called a 'Nazi Communist' and told 'we will kill you', and 'we will blow up the mayor'. Opponents in black face masks and on mopeds were also seen damaging the signs, and around the town hall.
Reports have now been filed to the police, who suspect extremist pro-Israel groups for the threats. One, the Jewish Defence League, has been behind a number of violent attacks around Paris in recent years, with key members ending up in court for their crimes.
As regards to the current controversy, CRIF - France's main umbrella group for Jewish organisations - released a statement saying the road signs 'encourage the current acts of anti-Semitic violence by trying to give them historic justification'.
Emmanuel Nahshon, spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry, meanwhile said that Bezon was supporting Hamas, the group that runs Gaza, the Palestinian strip of land where dozens of protestors have been shot dead by Israeli snipers in recent days.
Referring to Bezons, Mr Nahshon posted on Twitter: 'The first Hamas town hall in France'.
Aliza Bin-Noun, Israel's ambassador to Paris, said the signs were 'an incitement to hatred' that supported 'Palestinian terrorism'.
Comment: Quote: "the signs were 'an incitement to hatred' that supported 'Palestinian terrorism'" as said by Israel's ambassador to Paris. -- as if Israel has no history of 'incitement to hatred' nor given any reason for Palestinians 'to feel terror' and be compelled to respond!
Even the "Entebbe (sp?) rescue' was a scam. I get the impression that NutinYahoo's brother hadtoo much integrity so he had to be the only death on the mission. (A generation later, Pat Tilman learned the same, hard way for his integrity - a three shot burst from an M4 Carbine at point blank range (powder burns and three stitched, *rising towards the right side of his forehead, which took the top of his skull off, (i.e., he knew and stared down his killer). The Big Lie of "9/11 and a bunch of cavemen" had to survive and a voice for truth simply had to be taken out.).
Isreal was behind the Olympics killings.
All the big terror stuff in Europe we heard of - the airport slaughters, THEY were ALL Operation Gladio.
AMERICANS have NO EXCUSE TO NOT BE AWARE OF THESE TRUTHS.
R.C.