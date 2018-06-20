Narcissists' lives are about winning, generally at others' expense. Many narcissists pursue a win-at-all-costs, anything-goes approach. The casualties: Honesty, empathy and reciprocity.Narcissists distort the truth through disinformation, oversimplifying, ridiculing and sowing doubt. Narcissists can be incredibly skilled at using classic elements of thought-control and brainwashing.To get free of narcissistic thought control it is essential to spot the distortions narcissists deliberately and instinctively practice. Applying critical thinking skills can inoculate you against their campaigns.Here are 14 thought-control tactics narcissists frequently use:Narcissists use emotional appeals to disguise false or outrageous claims. Since many narcissists tend to be Drama Kings or Queens, using over-the-top emotionality to control others comes naturally for them.Example: "How dare you question me! After all I've done for you."Narcissists know the power of numbers. They slavishly follow their "likes" on social media and other measures of attention. Having lots of followers reassures them of their worth. They use the power of group-think and peer pressure to play on others' fears of missing out, being ostracized or being in the wrong.Example: "All your friends agree with me."Narcissists view the world in either-or terms. Nuance is lost on them. They derive a feeling of power from this divide-and-conquer approach.Example: "You're either with me or against me."Such an entitled stance comes easily for narcissists. In addition, narcissists love to take credit but have little interest in taking responsibility. They hate to be wrong, so putting the burden on others is a stonewalling strategy that makes it especially difficult to disprove them.Example: "I know I am right. What I say stands until you can prove otherwise."Narcissists rarely meet a compliment they don't like. They think others are as susceptible to flattery as they are. They ply listeners with pseudo-compliments, hoping to get things in return.Example: "I couldn't possibly be manipulating you, you're way too smart for that."Narcissists often use this tactic when they don't understand what another person is saying. Rather than admit they are confused, they pretend that what the other person is saying is beyond belief. This is an attempt to dismiss valid concerns.Example: "You seriously think there are other husbands who are better than me? You really think other wives get anywhere near what I have given you? You are not living in the real world."Narcissists love labels. Having a single word to invalidate or humiliate another feels like an ultimate power for narcissists.Example: "You're too needy. You're a loser."If a narcissist has a choice to treat another person fairly or unfairly, a "compromise" that still treats the other unfairly is no compromise - it's still wrong.Example: "Okay, you win, I'll pay you back $50 of the $100 you gave me and we'll call it even. Hey, it's better than nothing."Example: "You'll get your turn. I promise."Narcissists do this to discredit others and put them on the defensive.Example: "You always said people have to take responsibility for themselves so I didn't think you needed my help when you had to go to the ER."Narcissists devalue others through dismissive remarks, sarcasm, or hostile humor instead of taking the other person seriously.Example: "That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. You're just embarrassing yourself."The goal is to use an extreme hypothetical to distract from a reasonable complaint or argument.Example: "If I do this for you, you will think you can get whatever you want from me. I'll become your slave and have no life."This ends-justifies-the-means tactic is second nature for narcissists, who see most other people as inferior.Example: "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists."Narcissists often have pat phrases they employ when they feel threatened.Example: "I'm your last best hope. I'm all you've got."