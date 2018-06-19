© Focus Information Agency.



About 15 reports of dead dolphins found on the coast of Varna were received in May alone at the Green Hotline of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW), Focus Radio reported. The following on-the-spot checks of environmental inspectors found that four of the tips were unfounded. The most reports referred to dead dolphins washing ashore the Kabakum beach.One caller reported a dead baby dolphin on the beach in Asparuhovo district. Article 39 of the Biodiversity Act stipulates that dead specimens should be left in the places where they have been found, the RIEW states in its monthly report.During the period of the environmental inspections, a tip was received about destruction of a protected plant species in the Asparuhovo district but the following checks deemed it to be unfounded.