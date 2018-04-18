© Sipalay City Police Station



Six people, including 5 children, were killed when lightning struck a truck they had taken shelter in during a downpour in Barangay Manlocajoc in Sipalay City on Wednesday, April 18.Police said 17 others were injured by the lightning strike.Killed were Seminion siblings Charlyn, 12; Rose Ann, 12; Arbiel, 10; and May-An, 9.Also killed were Mery Tejoc, 35; and Mariel Montesino, 12.Chief Inspector Nazer Canja, Sipalay City police chief, said it started raining so 23 farm workers took shelter in a truck that was parked beside a tree, and were struck by lightning. The rain lasted for about 30 minutes.Six of the 23 victims were declared dead upon arrival at a hospital. Nine others were brought to Merceditas J. Montilla District Hospital in Sipalay City.The other victims were rushed to the Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan City, while a woman who was seriously wounded was transferred to a hospital in Bacolod