ISIS threats
© Stringer / Reuters
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014.
A new propaganda poster uploaded to the messaging platform of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has threatened to bomb the New York City subway.

The poster shows a man dressed as a tourist wearing a rucksack inside New York's High Street-Brooklyn Bridge subway station. A bomb with a timer is placed on the ground behind him. "You will not expect where we will attack," the poster reads.

In recent weeks, the terrorist group has promised to target the World Cup finals in Russia, as well as locations in Paris. The poster is part of the group's "lone-wolf strikes" campaign as it loses its foothold in the Middle Eastern countries where it is operating.

One recent poster depicted a member of IS holding the footballer Lionel Messi captive in a football stadium with explosives laying on the grass. The logo of the 2018 World Cup in Russia featured in the corner of the publication.

IS has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in Europe in recent years, including the Charlie Hebdo attack in France, the bombing of a concert in Manchester, and the London Bridge attack.

The group has also repeatedly made threats against Pope Francis and the Vatican.