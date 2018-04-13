© CBS News

Police in Hobart, Indiana, are warning drivers to stay away from a stretch of State Road 51 in a residential area, after a huge sinkhole opened in the street.The sinkhole opened on Lincoln Street (State Road 51) near 9th Street late Wednesday morning, according to Hobart Police.Police said drivers should steer clear of the area, as the road will need to be repaired once the car is removed from the hole.There has been no word of any injuries, or what caused the sinkhole to form.