"That's not the way the world really works anymore. We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality-judiciously, as you will-we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors ... and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."



Thus spake Karl Rove, Deputy Chief of Staff in the Government of George W. Bush.

Dr. Hfuhruhurr: "The only time we doctors should accept death is when it's caused by our own incompetence!"



Dr. Necessiter: "Nonsense! If the murder of twelve innocent people can help save one human life, it will have been worth it!"

Number one: We - that is the Globalist Deep State, centred in Washington DC - are sovereign over the entire globe and we will do as we please.



Number two: That we don't follow reality, we create it.



Number three: That we are prepared to do things that will make your jaws drop, your hair stand on end, and your eyes boggle as you wonder what is going on, and while your jaws, your hair and your eyes are busy doing their thing, we will have moved onto create our next reality.

Rove and Co have basically created a "reality" where truth is no longer discernible, where assertions of guilt are taken as fact, and where holes in these kinds of incidents only serve to divide the people further, so that the Globalist Deep State can move on to create their next reality.