This is the shocking moment a team of workers had to run for their lives from a powerful avalanche.The huge snow mass cascaded down the mountainside for several minutes in Tignes, France on Tuesday afternoon.In the clip, which was filmed by Yves Queffeulou who works in the snow removal department, the road is completely submerged in snow.A previous avalanche had already blocked access to the road to the station and it was decided that measures should be put in place to secure access to the station.During this time another avalanche swept down the mountain causing the workers to run along the road from the falling snow.It is believed that nobody was injured.