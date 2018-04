© Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that "common sense" will eventually prevail in the modern world, which is becoming "more chaotic." The current international situation is very troubling, he added."The state of world affairs invokes nothing but concerns," Putin said on Wednesday during a ceremony to welcome new ambassadors to Russia.Moscow will continue to advocate strengthening "global and regional" security, and will fully adhere to its "international responsibilities and develop cooperation with our partners on a constructive and respectful basis.Putin said.Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump warned Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and 'smart'" missiles targeting Syria.READ MORE:Washington is presenting its probably strikes as a "response" to the alleged chemical incident in Syria, which was reported on April 7.