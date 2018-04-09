Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Volcanic dust devils, farmland snows and yellow peaks again in Europe
Adapt 2030
Sun, 08 Apr 2018 19:33 UTC
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Watch your step! Moscow warns against foreign attack in Syrian areas where Russian troops are located
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Flat Earthers finally explained
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Americans face highest pump prices since 2014
- Philippines may become ISIS' next caliphate, here's why...
- US State Dept claims dozens may be dead in Douma, Syria from chemical weapons
- Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leaders in Gaza
- Israeli hawks tell US to forget about Gaza, strike Syria over Douma 'chem attack', bomb Assad!
- Perjury trap: Trouble is brewing for Comey who prepares to break silence with book tour
- Manafort on offense - accuses Mueller of illegal property search
- UK government propaganda is now totally bizarre
- Craig Murray: Those Who Die in Palestine...
- Orwellian 1984: Proposed California bill creates 'fact-checkers' to filter online content
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Venezuela and Russia discuss using petro for international payments
- Sick society: Factory making child sex robots left me in tears
- Gaza: Israel strikes 'Hamas targets'
- The best explanation for the Skripal saga is still... food poisoning
- The Skripal case: A melange of worthless poison, dead pets, deleted tweets and other nonsense
- Watch your step! Moscow warns against foreign attack in Syrian areas where Russian troops are located
- Philippines may become ISIS' next caliphate, here's why...
- US State Dept claims dozens may be dead in Douma, Syria from chemical weapons
- Israel threatens to assassinate Hamas leaders in Gaza
- Israeli hawks tell US to forget about Gaza, strike Syria over Douma 'chem attack', bomb Assad!
- Perjury trap: Trouble is brewing for Comey who prepares to break silence with book tour
- Manafort on offense - accuses Mueller of illegal property search
- UK government propaganda is now totally bizarre
- Flashback: Russian Defense Ministry warns al-Nusra, Free Syrian Army plotting chemical attacks in Syria
- Murdoch press propaganda push after Boris Johnson caught lying about Russia
- Trump drinks the kool-aid: Blames Putin and Assad for false-flag chemical weapons attack
- Russia hysteria continues: 'Useless idiot' Boris Johnson labels Jeremy Corbyn 'useful idiot' - public isn't buying it
- SOTT Focus: 'Was The Cold War Never Really About Communism?' Joe Quinn on Russia-West Relations
- Best of the Web: How Israel and its minions work to flood the internet with pro-Israeli propaganda and censor any and all criticism
- Not likely to play hardball: Facebook has donated heavily to the majority of House Committee members who will 'question' Zuckerberg on privacy issues
- Paul Manafort could put the FBI on trial for political bias - but it's risky
- Iranian FM spokesman: Israel's attack on Syria blatant violation of international law
- Brazil's Lula da Silva begins prison sentence after surrendering to military police, vows to prove his innocence
- 'This is about humanity': Trump promises decision on US military action within 24-48 hours - Russia suddenly puts troops on full combat alert
- Syrian T-4 airbase in Homs province hit by airstrikes - UPDATE: Israel did it
- Flat Earthers finally explained
- Americans face highest pump prices since 2014
- Craig Murray: Those Who Die in Palestine...
- Orwellian 1984: Proposed California bill creates 'fact-checkers' to filter online content
- Venezuela and Russia discuss using petro for international payments
- Sick society: Factory making child sex robots left me in tears
- Gaza: Israel strikes 'Hamas targets'
- The best explanation for the Skripal saga is still... food poisoning
- The Skripal case: A melange of worthless poison, dead pets, deleted tweets and other nonsense
- The US military's run of fatal accidents: Coincidence or crisis?
- Multicultural office's 'Christian Privilege' event at GWU does not go as planned
- Polonium-210 that killed Litvinenko was in UK before arrival of Russians accused of murder - Berezovsky most likely suspect
- Non-partisan analysis shows GOP's tax reform law is not a 'gift to the rich'
- Outrage at US cops road side strip search because he smelled cannabis - none was found
- Murder of Russian national Glushkov in UK right after Skripal has "political dimension"
- Parents plan sex-ed sit-out to fight schools' pornographic sex education curriculum
- Millennials will learn absolutely nothing from Facebook's privacy crisis
- Transgender female weightlifter competes despite 25% advantage - but forced to withdraw after elbow injury
- Diamond and Silk react to Facebook's explanation for why their content was censored
- Lunatic Senator Kamala Harris jokes on national TV about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Flashback: 1967 war: How Israel came to occupy and oppress the whole of Palestine
- World's largest dinosaur unearthed in Scotland
- The Medieval warm period and how grapes grew where polar bears now roam
- How the US Navy poisoned San Franciscans in 1950 chemical weapons experiment, killing one
- A brief history of Israeli terror in Palestine
- The destruction of ancient Rome - The barbarians were not responsible
- Professor John Erickson: 'Edinburgh Conversations' with Russians
- Built to last! The roads of Ancient Rome
- Powerful men have left a genetic mark on humanity
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Always on, always listening: Amazon unveils 'voice sniffer' AI system in new patent to analyze ALL audio
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- South Korean University may start a killer-robot apocalypse
- Elon Musk states that developments in AI likely to make an 'immortal dictator'
- Ancient cold front sweeping 'relentlessly' across Perseus galaxy cluster
- Brain scans reveal psychopathic brains are wired to go after rewards no matter the cost
- Mississippi floods are the biggest in 500 years - and human intervention may be partly to blame
- Scientists discover a dozen new black holes at centre of Milky Way
- Building a machine that breaks the laws of thermodynamics
- Scientists in Russia uncover part of enzyme linked to 'immortality' and cancer
- Some Amazon Key features, including keyless entry, remote lock and unlock, go nationwide
- Team of astronomers find 72 bright and fast explosions
- Study finds modern human viruses millions of yrs old, can be traced to first-ever animals
- Diamond batteries made of nuclear waste can generate power for thousands of years
- Mystery of how birds navigate is solved: Researchers discover eye proteins that allow them to SEE the Earth's magnetic field over their normal vision
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Volcanic dust devils, farmland snows and yellow peaks again in Europe
- The winter that wouldn't quit: Cold continues, sets records in US
- Yosemite National Park floods due to California deluge with 6 inches of rain in 2 days
- American bittern turns up at nature reserve in Suffolk, UK
- Tennis ball-sized hail smashes windows and damages roofs as huge storm downs trees in northern Texas
- Spring weather in Scotland set to be coldest for 39 years as more snow expected to hit
- Dozens of geese fall from the sky into Idaho Falls parking lot during severe hailstorm
- Lightning bolt kills woman, injures 4 others in White Springs, Florida
- Is the Pacific Ring of Fire becoming more active?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China crop zones freeze, strange arrow hail and snow abounds in Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Cathedrals in snow UK, lenticular clouds glow and feet more of snow for Europe
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Baseball games delayed by Global Warming and winter continues across the Northern Hemisphere
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Northern hemisphere snowfall totals upward trend and Slovenia buried again
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: North Atlantic icebergs expected until late JUNE, Arctic still -30C and icebergs in shipping lanes
- Unseasonally cold and snowy weather hits areas of China
- Strange trumpet sounds recorded in the skies of Hawaii
- Floods in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina after record rain
- Papua New Guinea highlands hit by very shallow magnitude 6.5 earthquake
- Another major eruption at Mount Sinabung, Indonesia
- Expected flooding: Yosemite National Park campsites closed before storm
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Severe bleeding caused by synthetic weed outbreak has spread beyond Illinois
- Psychiatric meds withdrawal: Many people trying to quit antidepressants discover they can't
- New research shows meditation and relaxation training can reduce hypertension potentially better than pharmaceuticals
- Want more energy? Detoxing from heavy metals can help end exhaustion and chronic fatigue
- Support your adrenals with these powerful adaptogens
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- New therapeutic opportunities from an ancient herb: A detailed list of the benefits of CBD oil
- Lauren Slater: The frustrating inadequacy of antidepressants
- Xenoestrogens - What are they?
- A Common Vitamin Deficiency Linked to Depression in Women
- Biohacking: IV drips, vitamin shots and a daily freeze at -292 degrees
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let's Talk About Estrogen
- Why Americans are avoiding going to the doctor
- CDC warns of new antibiotic-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' in every US state
- 90 percent of Americans eat garbage
- Digital Pills: Are you ready?
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Sleep on it before making a big decision, says science
- Sad introverts make the best psychologists
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
Quote of the Day
Comrade Wolf knows who to eat, and he eats without listening to anyone.
- Vladimir Putin
Recent Comments
The UN having an emergency meeting about this bullshit. How very comforting I don't think. Just more and more bullshit. And why is the UK rep...
sorry to say, but this is the new stuff which will be under every x-mas tree the few next years. (but yes, also a bit scary).
sorry to point to the obvious; this is no news.
Well, all this BS , America's number export, has surely put the finishing touch on any possible luke warm Putin/Trump relationship. So, the...
well. when majority of people are voting for an old outdated fart to lead, that is exactly what they get.