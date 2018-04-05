Alabama storm damage
© Crystal Vander Weit/The Decatur Daily via AP
A fallen tree rests on the damaged home of Maggie Jordan, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Decatur, Ala. Jordan lost three large trees, three cars were damaged as well as structural damage to her roof after strong thunderstorms moved through the area the night before.
Severe storms battered the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, uprooting trees, damaging homes and buildings and killing one. Several tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) throughout the Midwest and South. Jamie Guin, an electric company employee, died in Prentiss County, Mississippi, when he touched a live wire during storm repairs.

Strong winds from a wet microburst collapsed a hangar at Houston's Hobby Airport on Wednesday morning, damaging eight planes, according to KTRK-TV. No one was injured in the collapse, but public information officer Bill Begley told the AP that repairs due to the storm will likely cost millions of dollars.

An EF1 tornado brought winds up to 110 mph to Grove City, Ohio, damaging roofs and scattering debris southwest of Columbus, Ohio. The Columbus Dispatch reported that seven people were trapped in vehicles as the storm knocked down powerlines on Grove City's Hoover Road. Some were trapped for more than five hours. Another possible tornado was reported in Clark County, Ohio, and a confirmed tornado touched down in Xenia, Ohio, flattening buildings.

Homes and buildings sustained damage near Galatia, Illinois, on Tuesday, while a separate storm struck Effingham, Illinois, causing damage to several buildings as well. The NWS also confirmed an EF2 tornado in Vandalia, Illinois.

Torrential rains brought flooding to central Ohio as well as parts of Illinois and Indiana, shutting down roadways. At least a dozen people were evacuated by boat from Mattoon, Illinois, Journal Gazette and Times-Courier reported.

Storms in Decatur, Alabama, injured one person, and damage was reported about 60 miles away in Jasper as well.