The baby’s father, Ramakrushna Nayak lies prostrate before God, praying for safety of his child in Talabasta village of Odisha’s Cuttack district.
© Sambad
The baby’s father, Ramakrushna Nayak lies prostrate before God, praying for safety of his child in Talabasta village of Odisha’s Cuttack district.
The body of a 16-day-old boy, who snatched by a monkey from his home in Odisha's Cuttack district, was recovered from a well in the backyard of the house on Sunday morning.

The incident occured in Talabasta village in Banki on Saturday at the residence of Rama Krushna Nayak, boy's father.

The body was sent to Banki Hospital for postmortem to know the exact cause of the death. Police said a woman had gone to the well to fetch water when she spotted baby's body floating in it. She immediately informed other family members after which the body was fished out from the well.

It is suspected that the newborn might have slipped from the clutches of the monkey and subsequently died after falling into the well.

"It seems while the monkey was jumping from the terrace my baby somehow slipped from its clutches and fell in the well," said Nayak.

The baby boy was sleeping near his father when a monkey snatched it at 6am on Saturday. Later, a massive rescue operation was launched by police, forest officials and villagers to trace the monkey and the newborn.