The body of a 16-day-old boy, who snatched by a monkey from his home in Odisha's Cuttack district, was recovered from a well in the backyard of the house on Sunday morning.The incident occured in Talabasta village in Banki on Saturday at the residence of Rama Krushna Nayak, boy's father.The body was sent to Banki Hospital for postmortem to know the exact cause of the death. Police said a woman had gone to the well to fetch water when she spotted baby's body floating in it. She immediately informed other family members after which the body was fished out from the well.at 6am on Saturday. Later, a massive rescue operation was launched by police, forest officials and villagers to trace the monkey and the newborn.