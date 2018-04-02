Yemini child
A photo taken on March 18, 2018, shows a Yemeni child looking out at buildings that were damaged in a Saudi airstrike in the southern Yemeni city of Ta’izz.
More than a dozen civilians have been killed and several others injured when Saudi military aircraft carried out separate airstrikes against residential areas across Yemen as the Riyadh regime continues with its atrocious bombardment campaign against its southern neighbor.

A local medical source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that Saudi warplanes targeted a refugee camp in the al-Hali district of Yemen's western coastal province of Hudaydah on Monday afternoon.

The source added that the aerial assault left 14 people dead and nine others injured.

The victims were all from the same family. There were seven children among the deceased.

Earlier in the day, Saudi fighter jets launched three airstrikes against an area in the city of Sirwah, which lies about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Sana'a.

There were, however, no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official recently warned against the "catastrophic" living conditions in Yemen, stating that there was a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

"After three years of conflict, conditions in Yemen are catastrophic," John Ging, UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.

He added, "People's lives have continued unraveling. Conflict has escalated since November driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes."

Ging said cholera had infected 1.1 million people in Yemen since last April, and a new outbreak of diphtheria had occurred in the war-ravaged Arab country since 1982.