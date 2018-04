© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters



Thousands of people in one of America's richest cities live on sidewalks infested with flesh-eating bacteria and tuberculosis. A Redfish Media report looks at the chronic homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.Skid Row, the epicenter of homelessness in the City of Angels, is home to approximately 2,500 people who live on the streets in a 49 square block area. It is the biggest concentration of homeless people in the United States. Overall,Reverend Andy Bales is the CEO of the Union Rescue mission, which provides shelter to 1,000 people on any given night. He told Redfish Media about the appalling conditions in Skid Row, which, according to the most recent Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council action letter , is 80 restrooms shy of satisfying the minimum standards of a long-term refugee camp. It has nine permanent restrooms for 1,777 people, or one for every 197 homeless people, compared to the UN refugee camp standards of 20 per person.The chronic conditions in Los Angeles and in other cities around America prompted the government to invite the UN's special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, to carry out inspections last year.In his damning report , Alston said:Alston concluded that the "the American dream is rapidly becoming the American illusion." On Skid Row, the poverty and deprivation make it very hard for anyone to even believe in the illusion any more.