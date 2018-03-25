"As a matter of national security I've signed this omnibus budget bill. There are a lot of things that I'm unhappy about in this bill. There are a lot of things that we shouldn't have had in this bill," Trump told the media
Media icon Matt Drudge warned that Speaker Paul Ryan had blocked the 'Trump revolution indefinitely,' after the Democrat leadership "secured nearly $5 billion in new domestic spending," in May of last year.
Screenshot via The Right Scoop taken on May 2nd, 2017.
reported on May 1st, 2017:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) secured nearly $5 billion in new domestic spending by exploiting disagreements between President Trump and GOP lawmakers over spending priorities.Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit warned Ryan blocked funding for the wall last on the same day as the Washington Post report.
Democrats' lopsided victory on the five-month deal, which is likely to be approved this week, means it will be very difficult - if not impossible - for the GOP to exert its will in future budget negotiations, including when it comes to Trump's 2018 budget blueprint.
That's because Republicans are hopelessly divided over how much to spend on government programs, with a small but vocal minority unwilling to support such measures at all. That has forced Republicans to work with Democrats to avoid politically damaging government shutdowns.
Paul Ryan and House Republicans included strict language in their trillion dollar budget that prevents any and all funding of President Trump's border wall.
Paul Ryan's budget bill aimed to fund:
** Planned ParenthoodBut the House budget includes language that FORBIDS the President of the United States of building a border wall with Mexico.
** Central American illegal immigrant centers
** Domestic spending will increase
** No cuts in funding to EPA despite Trump's promises
** Continue payment on Obamacare subsidies
** No funding cuts to sanctuary cities
The Washington Post reported:
There are explicit restrictions to block the border wall. We knew last week there would be no money to start construction on a project that the president says is more important to his base than anything else. But the final agreement goes further, putting strict limitations on how Trump can use new money for border security (e.g. to invest in new technology and repair existing fencing). Administration officials have insisted they already have the statutory authority to start building the wall under a 2006 law. This prevents such an end run.The 2018 omnibus bill, which funds Sanctuary Cities, Planned Parenthood and parts of Obamacare, sent the base into a rage. Infowars editor-at-large Paul Joseph Watson compiled tweets from top conservatives expressing anger over the bill.
The $1.5 billion for border security is also half as much as the White House requested. Additionally, there are no cuts in funding to sanctuary cities, something a federal judge said last week would be required for the Justice Department to follow through on its threats. And there is also no money for a deportation force.
"It might be my memory, or maybe I'm just getting hard of hearing, but I don't recall chants of "dramatically increase military funding" and "protect dreamers" at Trump's campaign events," YouTuber Stefan Molyneux tweeted.
"" I will never sign another bill like this again" Yeah, because you'll be impeached," warned author Ann Coulter.
"March 23, 2018. This is the day that The Swamp won. Trump surrendered," noted Mark Pantano.
"The Democrats gave you the rope, Mr. President, and you just hanged yourself with it," Hollywood star James Woods tweeted.
Wasn't this budget deal a given? Seriously, all the threats of shutting down the govt have been con games for so long, they fit into the usual WallStreet 'pump and dump' fakeouts.