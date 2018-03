© AP



Russia has vehemently denied any responsibility for the incident, while last Sunday the country's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said that "from the legal point of view the Russian state had nothing against him [Mr Skripal]".

'Many people shunned him. His classmates felt he had betrayed the Motherland,' says Vladimir TimoshkovFormer Russian double agent Sergei Skripal had written to Vladimir Putin asking if he could return to his home country before he was poisoned in Salisbury, a friend has said.The former Russian intelligence officer, who came to Britain in 2010 as part of a spy swap, regretted being a double agent and wanted to be pardoned so he could visit his family in Russia, Vladimir Timoshkov told the BBC.Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition after they were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok on 4 March.The 66-year-old had been accused of working for MI6 over several years, in particular disclosing the names of several dozen Russian agents working in Europe."Many people shunned him. His classmates felt he had betrayed the Motherland," he said.The Kremlin later issued a denial that any such letter was sent to the Russian President.The attempted assassination sparked a diplomatic crisis between Russia and Britain, which has been supported by its allies in apportioning blame to the Kremlin.At least six countries in Europe are understood to be considering the expulsion of Russian spies after the EU took the lead and announced it would recall its ambassador to Moscow.Russia's ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko sent his well wishes to Mr Skripal and his daughter on Friday and wrote to Wiltshire Police detective sergeant Nick Bailey, who was left seriously ill after he was exposed to the poison as he went to the Skripals' aid.Mr Bailey said his experience had been "completely surreal" after he was discharged from hospital.