The European Union has unleashed a real Cold War against Russia, the leader of France's National Front party, Marine Le Pen, said on the France Info radio station in an interview on Friday. In particular, she mentioned the latest actions by London and the European Union over the Skripal case.On March 4, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia were affected by a nerve gas in Salisbury - if Britain's version of the incident is to be believed. London later claimed that the chemical substance had been developed in Russia and blamed Moscow for complicity in the incident.Russia strongly dismissed these speculations, saying that there had been no programs ever for making this substance either in the Soviet Union or in Russia. Without presenting any proof London expelled 23 Russian diplomats and declared other anti-Russian measures. Moscow retaliated by expelling as many employees of the British embassy in Moscow, issued orders to close down the British general consulate in St. Petersburg and terminated the activity of the British Council in Russia.