question asked on 22-03-2018 by Kodiak, de Gujan mestras

response of 22-03-2018, by Thibaut Alexandre

Good evening. This evening Wednesday 21st March around midnight 15, I saw a white ball with a green halo falling vertically above my neighbour's house in Gujan Mestras in Gironde. It didn't look like a shooting star that I've seen several times. Thank you for your explanationsGood morning. You are not the only one to have observed this phenomenon, since several other people could see it from a good part of the French territory. 4 specially dedicated cameras also captured it. It was a fireball, that is, a shooting star much brighter than the average.Translation Sott. Source