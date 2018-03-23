green fireball
© Yang Sutie
question asked on 22-03-2018 by Kodiak, de Gujan mestras

Good evening. This evening Wednesday 21st March around midnight 15, I saw a white ball with a green halo falling vertically above my neighbour's house in Gujan Mestras in Gironde. It didn't look like a shooting star that I've seen several times. Thank you for your explanations

response of 22-03-2018, by Thibaut Alexandre

Good morning. You are not the only one to have observed this phenomenon, since several other people could see it from a good part of the French territory. 4 specially dedicated cameras also captured it. It was a fireball, that is, a shooting star much brighter than the average.

Translation Sott. Source