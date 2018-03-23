© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A nine-year-old Beitbridge child yesterday died from injuries sustained after being attacked by two vicious Boerboel dogs while coming back from school.Nyasha Zaina was pronounced dead at around 10am yesterday after staff at Beitbridge District Hospital battled to save her following the attack at around 4pm on Wednesday.The Boerboel, also known as the South African Mastiff, is a large, Molosser-type breed bred for the purpose of guarding homesteads. Bred as working farm dogs, Boerboels are some of the most powerful dog breeds in the world.Officer Commanding Beitbridge Police Chief Superintendent Francis Phiri and his entire command staff attended the scene and arrested the owner of the dogs, one Mushonga, who is likely to face culpable homicide charges.Later, Phiri led his team in paying condolences to the family of the deceased.Beitbridge veterinary doctor Mike Nare said the two dogs were later put down.The dogs only left the unconscious Nyasha after a motorist drove towards the scene.A witness, Hope Mphisa, said the dogs attacked Nyasha about 70 metres from where they were kept.Tsitsi Jambaya (43) was in the company of a neighbour who rushed to inform her neighbours about the incident.The deceased's body was recovered from the scene of the attack.