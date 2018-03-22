© Leah Mills/Reuters

President Donald Trump said that he wants to testify before Robert Mueller as part of his Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election"Yes. I would like to," Trump said on Thursday when asked about an interview with Mueller during an event on trade.Despite denouncing the investigation as a "witch hunt," Trump had previously said that he would like to testify under oath. "I'm looking forward to it," Trump told the press in January. "I would do it under oath," he also reportedly vowed.Trump has consistently denied any collusion with Russia.