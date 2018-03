© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters



Currently serving as the head of an "independent" investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mueller wasn't always hailed by liberals as a brave crusader for democracy and truth. Actually, the liberal love affair with Mueller is a rather recent phenomenon.A month before the ill-fated invasion began, then-FBI Director Robert Mueller endorsed the Bush administration's bogus case for war with Iraq. On February 11, 2003, Mueller testified before Congress that, "as Director Tenet has pointed out, Secretary Powell presented evidence last week that Baghdad has failed to disarm its weapons of mass destruction, willfully attempting to evade and deceive the international community. Our particular concern is that Saddam Hussein may supply terrorists with biological, chemical, or radiological material."."Headquarters encouraged more and more detentions for what seem to be essentially PR purposes. Field offices were required to report daily the number of detentions in order to supply grist for statements on our progress in fighting terrorism," one FBI special agent recalled (The wrongfully-accused anthrax-shipper was cleared of wrongdoing - six years after being declared a "person of interest" in the case.)In a more recent episode, Mueller testified in 2013 that the National Security Agency's vast, secretive domestic surveillance program aimed at ordinary Americans could have "derailed" the 9/11 attacks. Yet another ringing endorsement for truth and freedom.