85cm (nearly three feet) of snow since Sunday.

March has been a snowy month in Europe, continuing on a very snowy winter across most ski areas, but unusually one part of the continent appears to have been receiving more snow than any other: Spain.More than 30 ski areas are located across Spain and although the majority, including most of the largest centres, are in the Pyrenees in the Southeast, this time the really big snowfalls have been occurring in the country's northerly Cantabrian Mountains which stretch for over 300 km (180 miles) across northern Spain, as well as to the west on the Portugese border.The latest figures this week show up toIt currently has 2m on lower slopes, 2.8m on upper runs,