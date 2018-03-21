They're calling it the 'March miracle' in the US as - after a dry warm winter in the West and a dry warm February (after a snowy start to the winter there) in the East - it now seems that it won't stop snowing!It's the West and California that is having the most amazing snowfall once gain. At Squaw Valley there's now been 5 metres of snow since the start of March,. So cover is looking exceptional for the spring skiing period.But there's been plenty of snow almost everywhere with ski areas inOn the East it has stayed snowy too with further falls so it's looking pretty good for spring skiing across the US and Canada, with base depths nearing 5 metres at some areas in California.