President Trump has reportedly hired former federal prosecutor, Joe DiGenova to serve as one of his personal lawyers.
The New York Times reported:
President Trump hired the longtime Washington lawyer Joseph E. diGenova on Monday, adding an aggressive voice to his legal team who has pushed the theory on television that the F.B.I. and Justice Department framed Mr. Trump.DiGenova has fiercely criticized the Mueller witch hunt.
Mr. diGenova, a former United States attorney, is not expected to take a lead role. But he will serve as an outspoken player for the president as Mr. Trump has increased his attacks on the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. Mr. Trump broke over the weekend from the longstanding advice of some of his lawyers that he refrain from directly criticizing Mr. Mueller, a sign of his growing unease with the investigation.
"Former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova will be joining our legal team later this week," said Jay Sekulow, one of the president's personal lawyers. "I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the President."
In December, DiGenova accused the Obama administration of conspiring to frame the incoming President of the United States.
Joe DiGenova also recently told Sean Hannity that we are going to see several criminal charges against a number of top DOJ-FBI officials, emphasizing the FISA abuse is the "largest scandal ever."
The former federal prosecutor had some harsh words for Hillary Clinton and others who helped promote her phony dossier:
Inside the FBI and Department of Justice under Obama was a brazen plot to do two things. To exonerate Hillary Clinton because of an animus for Donald Trump, and then if she lost to frame the incoming president for either a criminal act or impeachment. This is one of the most disgusting performances by the senior officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice that everyone of these agents should be fired and the people who are still in the Justice Department be fired including Mr. Ohr and they impanel a federal grand jury to investigate the conduct of McCabe and Strzok and Page and Comey and Ohr and everybody in the Obama Justice Department that even touched this. It's very clear that they conspired to frame the incoming president of the United States.DiGenova will make a great addition to Trump's personal legal team.